U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in the Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

Photo By Sgt. Ronald Bell | U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland stand for a group photo with Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields after the All-Star Soccer Tour scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Ronald Bell | U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces...... read more read more

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland—Service members from across the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland came together for a day of teamwork, competition, and skill-building during a soccer clinic hosted by Armed Forces Entertainment's Heat Wave tour. Featuring three U.S. professional women's soccer players, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields, the event gave U.S. Soldiers and allied partners the opportunity to sharpen their skills while strengthening relationships through sport.

Among those participating was Sgt. Noah DeHerrera, a movement control specialist with the 531st Movement Control Team, whose mission is to coordinate the movement of logistics and cargo throughout the area of operations.

Although he did not grow up playing soccer, DeHerrera discovered a passion for the sport during a deployment in 2024.

"I didn't actually like soccer at first," he said. "But my staff sergeant got me into it. I started playing with the Germans, Jordanians, and Americans on the base in Jordan. I started liking it more because it's great cardio, it's intense, and then I started watching it. I used to think it was boring, but now I don't."

The Heat Wave clinic gave participants of all skill levels the opportunity to improve their fundamentals through professional instruction before taking part in friendly scrimmages.

"The clinic was fantastic," DeHerrera said. "They were super nice and taught us the drills and the basics. For me, learning the fundamentals and then being able to actually play was great."

The multinational environment also offered participants a chance to experience different styles of play.

"The Croatians play more aggressively," he said. "It was interesting to see how different countries approach the game. You learn from each other."

For Sgt. DeHerrera, the clinic also helped him identify his strengths on the field.

"I learned how to dribble better and move with the ball," he said. "It also helped me improve defensively, and I realized I'm more of a defender than an attacker."

DeHerrera hopes to see more events that bring service members together through sports.

"I just had fun," he said. "I'm glad a lot of people came out, and hopefully we'll get to see something like this again in the future."

Helping make the event possible was Lt. Col. Philip J. Freeborn, Bemowo Piskie Training Area Mayor, with the 510th Regional Support Group, which oversees base operation support integration functions for the garrison on behalf of V Corps.

A key part of his team's mission is improving the quality of life for U.S. personnel and the NATO partners stationed at BPTA and other installations across the Baltics and Poland.

"This event came to us through Armed Forces Entertainment," Freeborn said. "The Heat Wave tour features three U.S. professional women's soccer players who travel to different locations to host clinics like this. It's similar to other morale events we've hosted, such as visits from the Washington Commanders cheerleaders and stand-up comedy tours."

Planning the event required close coordination between Armed Forces Entertainment and the garrison staff.

"Our team coordinates the logistics once they arrive in the country," Freeborn explained. "We transport them to and from the hotel, ensure they're taken care of, and support the event from start to finish."

Freeborn encouraged allied forces to participate.

"I asked our allies to come out and join the clinic and drills," he said. "I also wanted to lead by example. I've loved soccer since I was young, so I wanted to be out there encouraging participation."

The response exceeded expectations.

"It was a great event," Ashley Nicks, American professional soccer player, said. "We were never quite sure what the turnout was going to be, but the field was the perfect size. We had Romanians, Croatians, British, and Americans all come out."

She said one of the highlights of the clinic was seeing service members from different nations come together on the same teams.

"What's beautiful about soccer is that it doesn't matter where you're from—it brings everyone together," she said. "It wasn't just all Americans on teams. We had a mix of everybody, so everyone had to find a way to win together, which I feel is powerful.”

Service members began with drills and fundamentals, then competed in scrimmages.

"It was great to get back to the fundamentals," Freeborn said. "Then we finished with winner-stays-on scrimmages that grew from five-on-five to seven-on-seven. The facilities were excellent, and I wish they could have stayed longer than one day."

Freeborn also praised the visiting athletes and the Armed Forces Entertainment team for creating a memorable experience.

"They were perfect guests," Freeborn said. "We gave them a tour of the base, showed them our operations, tactical vehicles, dining facility, and USO. They were genuinely interested in what we do here."

He credited the success of the event to both the players and the organization behind it.

The Heat Wave Soccer Tour is one of the many initiatives that strengthen Soldier morale while serving in Europe and will continue bringing the game to troops stationed along NATO’s Eastern Flank.

"I want to thank not only the professional athletes who came to visit us, but also everyone at Armed Forces Entertainment who made this possible," Freeborn said. "Our Soldiers had a great time, and it's all thanks to them."