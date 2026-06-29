Air Force One leads the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall during the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation featured Air Force One escorted by F-22 Raptors and additional U.S. Air Force aircraft in a tribute to the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 19:51
|Photo ID:
|9794077
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-CC148-1010
|Resolution:
|3873x4841
|Size:
|1000.97 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.