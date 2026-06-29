America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

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Air Force One leads the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall during the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation featured Air Force One escorted by F-22 Raptors and additional U.S. Air Force aircraft in a tribute to the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)