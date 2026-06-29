F/A-18 Hornets, two F-35 aircraft and an F-22 Raptor fly in formation during the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall as part of the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation showcased current U.S. military airpower during the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. The flyover highlighted the joint capabilities of America's armed forces in recognition of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 19:51
|Photo ID:
|9794025
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-CC148-1003
|Resolution:
|2967x4154
|Size:
|940.47 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.