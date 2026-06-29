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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 3 of 9]

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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    F/A-18 Hornets and an F-22 Raptor fly in formation during the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall as part of the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation showcased current U.S. military airpower during the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. The flyover highlighted the joint capabilities of America's armed forces in recognition of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9794031
    VIRIN: 260703-F-CC148-1005
    Resolution: 3601x5041
    Size: 949.11 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

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    F-18
    flyover
    F-35
    F-22
    Freedom250
    HUGE 1

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