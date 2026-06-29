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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 6 of 9]

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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Air Force One leads the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall during the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation featured Air Force One escorted by F-22 Raptors and additional U.S. Air Force aircraft in a tribute to the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9794038
    VIRIN: 260703-F-CC148-1008
    Resolution: 4756x2675
    Size: 563.02 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover
    America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

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    flyover
    F-35
    F-22
    america 250
    freedom 250
    HUGE 1

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