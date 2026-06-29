America 250 HUGE 1 Flyover

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F/A-18 Hornets, two F-35 aircraft and an F-22 Raptor fly in formation during the HUGE 1 flyover practice over the National Mall as part of the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The formation showcased current U.S. military airpower during the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. The flyover highlighted the joint capabilities of America's armed forces in recognition of Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)