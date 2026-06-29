Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square

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260704-N-BC411-2010 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) Musician 1st Class Daniel Honeycutt from Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band performed at Duffy Square Park duringthe International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)