Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square

260704-N-BC411-2001 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) Musician 2nd Class Will Sloan from Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Duffy Square Park during the International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9793446
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-BC411-2001
|Resolution:
|5275x3517
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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