Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square

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260704-N-BC411-2007 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) Musician 2nd Class Chris Kaercher from Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Duffy Square Park duringthe International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)