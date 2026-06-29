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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square [Image 2 of 14]

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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    Navy Band Northeast

    260704-N-BC411-2002 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) Navy Band Northeast's Jack Tar Brass Band performed at Duffy Square Park duringthe International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9793450
    VIRIN: 260704-N-BC411-2002
    Resolution: 5783x3855
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Duffy Square

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    Navy Band Northeast
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