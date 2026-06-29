(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation. [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation.

    VENEZUELA

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation on current operations during a tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while in port in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 3, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 11:22
    Photo ID: 9793308
    VIRIN: 260703-N-N3764-3008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 865.57 KB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    José Alejandro Teran, governor of La Guaira is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    Mr. Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs (EEB), receives a command ball cap.
    U.S. Navy Capt. Jiwan Mack, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    U.S. Navy Capt. Jiwan Mack, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).
    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation.
    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery