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U.S. Navy Capt. Jiwan Mack, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), provides a ship tour to a U.S. Department of State delegation aboard the ship while in port in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 3, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)