José Alejandro Teran, governor of La Guaira is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 3, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9793273
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-N3764-3001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1002.9 KB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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