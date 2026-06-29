(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale. [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.

    VENEZUELA

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 3, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 11:22
    Photo ID: 9793272
    VIRIN: 260703-N-N3764-3000
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John M. Barrett, Chargé d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    José Alejandro Teran, governor of La Guaira is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    Mr. Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs (EEB), receives a command ball cap.
    U.S. Navy Capt. Jiwan Mack, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    U.S. Navy Capt. Jiwan Mack, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).
    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation.
    U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VenEarthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery