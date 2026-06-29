U.S. Army Col. David A. Webb, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs a U.S. Department of State delegation on current operations during a tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while in port in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 3, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9793306
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-N3764-3007
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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