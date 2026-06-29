108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Travis Myers (center), from the 108th Army Band, plays a Kazakh dombra live on Qazaq Radiosy accompanied by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold (left) and U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Schlamb (right), both also from the 108th AB, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Arizona-Kazakhstan State Partnership Program was established in 1993 as one of the original 13 partnerships in the nation. While our soldiers routinely train together on tactical, medical, and maintenance operations, music allows our wider communities to connect on a deeply personal level.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)