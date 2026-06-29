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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 6 of 6]

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Travis Myers (center), from the 108th Army Band, plays a Kazakh dombra live on Qazaq Radiosy accompanied by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold (left) and U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Schlamb (right), both also from the 108th AB, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    The Arizona-Kazakhstan State Partnership Program was established in 1993 as one of the original 13 partnerships in the nation. While our soldiers routinely train together on tactical, medical, and maintenance operations, music allows our wider communities to connect on a deeply personal level.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 08:39
    Photo ID: 9793179
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-AY325-3080
    Resolution: 7232x5424
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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