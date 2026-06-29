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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 2 of 6]

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold and U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Schlamb, both from the 108th Army Band, conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    This tour is incredibly meaningful as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary of independence while simultaneously honoring over 35 years of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Kazakhstan. Back home we are citizen-soldiers, deeply rooted in our Arizona communities. This mission brings that exact community-focused spirit to Central Asia, proving that our military relationship is built on strong people-to-people ties.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 08:39
    Photo ID: 9793174
    VIRIN: 260703-Z-AY325-3050
    Resolution: 10240x7680
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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    SPP
    AZNG
    Partnership
    America250
    Freedom250
    NGBSPP

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