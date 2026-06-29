108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold and U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Schlamb, both from the 108th Army Band, conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This tour is incredibly meaningful as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary of independence while simultaneously honoring over 35 years of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Kazakhstan. Back home we are citizen-soldiers, deeply rooted in our Arizona communities. This mission brings that exact community-focused spirit to Central Asia, proving that our military relationship is built on strong people-to-people ties.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)