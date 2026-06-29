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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 1 of 6]

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    This year marks 33 years of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan through the State Partnership Program. Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary abroad is incredibly special, but it is made more meaningful by sharing it with our longest-standing regional partner in Central Asia.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 08:39
    Photo ID: 9793173
    VIRIN: 260703-Z-AY325-3003
    Resolution: 6761x3444
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center
    108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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    SPP
    AZNG
    Partnership
    America250
    Freedom250
    NGBSPP

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