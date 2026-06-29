108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This year marks 33 years of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan through the State Partnership Program. Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary abroad is incredibly special, but it is made more meaningful by sharing it with our longest-standing regional partner in Central Asia.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)