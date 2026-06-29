U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.
This State Partnership Program tour overlapped two major milestones: Freedom 250 and over 35 years of U.S.-Kazakh diplomatic relations. We are proud to celebrate both with our state partners through a shared love of music.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 08:39
|Photo ID:
|9793178
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-AY325-3075
|Resolution:
|9906x7430
|Size:
|16.95 MB
|Location:
|ASTANA, KZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.