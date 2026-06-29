108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This State Partnership Program tour overlapped two major milestones: Freedom 250 and over 35 years of U.S.-Kazakh diplomatic relations. We are proud to celebrate both with our state partners through a shared love of music.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)