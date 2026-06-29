108th AB Performs at Kazmedia Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Tyger Cortazar and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold, both from the 108th Army Band, conduct a musical performance live on Qazaq Radiosy, July 3, 2026 at Kazmedia Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Our 33-year military partnership has run directly alongside and strengthened our 35-plus years of formal Arizona-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations. While State Partnership Program missions often focus on tactical and operational military readiness, cultural engagements like these are also vital. They build deep, foundational trust and mutual respect between our forces and communities.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)