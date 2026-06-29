Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, takes off from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during an Independence Day flyover, July 4, 2026. The flyover supported Freedom 250, the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.