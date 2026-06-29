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    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover [Image 7 of 10]

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    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Leonardo A Martinez Tovar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, takes off from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during an Independence Day flyover, July 4, 2026. The flyover supported Freedom 250, the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9792793
    VIRIN: 260705-A-IN707-3443
    Resolution: 512x295
    Size: 32.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Leonardo A Martinez Tovar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover
    Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover

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    TAGS

    25th CAB
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Freedom250

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