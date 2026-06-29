Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover

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U.S. Army Soldiers and a U.S. Navy sailor ride aboard a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during an Independence Day flyover over Oahu after departing Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. The flyover is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.