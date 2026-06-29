A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, flies over Makapuʻu Lighthouse on July 4, 2026. The flyover is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9792792
|VIRIN:
|260705-A-IN707-2493
|Resolution:
|512x305
|Size:
|71.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Leonardo A Martinez Tovar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.