Date Taken: 07.04.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 20:40 Photo ID: 9792787 VIRIN: 260705-A-IN707-8980 Resolution: 512x341 Size: 48.37 KB Location: US

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This work, Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Leonardo A Martinez Tovar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.