Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Fowler, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a flyover above the island of Oahu, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. The flyover is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.