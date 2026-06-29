U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Fowler, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a flyover above the island of Oahu, Hawaii, July 4, 2026. The flyover is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9792781
|VIRIN:
|260705-A-IN707-9083
|Resolution:
|512x341
|Size:
|56.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Lightning aviators mark America’s 250th with Independence Day flyover [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Leonardo A Martinez Tovar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.