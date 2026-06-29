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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 6 of 7]

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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9790346
    VIRIN: 260702-A-YK067-1271
    Resolution: 7883x5255
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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