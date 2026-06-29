USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

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U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)