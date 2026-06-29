USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, descend the steps of the Mission Command Center as they arrive for a relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony, Donahue is scheduled to relinquish command of USAREUR-AF, the service component command that campaigns across two continents in a 104-country area of responsibility, to Norrie, who will serve as acting commander until a permanent successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)