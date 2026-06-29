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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 2 of 7]

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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, descend the steps of the Mission Command Center as they arrive for a relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony, Donahue is scheduled to relinquish command of USAREUR-AF, the service component command that campaigns across two continents in a 104-country area of responsibility, to Norrie, who will serve as acting commander until a permanent successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9790342
    VIRIN: 260702-A-YK067-1155
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command
    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

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