U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hugs a member of the audience of the Mission Command Center as they arrive for a relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony, Donahue is scheduled to relinquish command of USAREUR-AF, the service component command that campaigns across two continents in a 104-country area of responsibility, to Norrie, who will serve as acting commander until a permanent successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9790344
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-YK067-1184
|Resolution:
|4232x2821
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.