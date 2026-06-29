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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 4 of 7]

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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hugs a member of the audience of the Mission Command Center as they arrive for a relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony, Donahue is scheduled to relinquish command of USAREUR-AF, the service component command that campaigns across two continents in a 104-country area of responsibility, to Norrie, who will serve as acting commander until a permanent successor is nominated by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9790344
    VIRIN: 260702-A-YK067-1184
    Resolution: 4232x2821
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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