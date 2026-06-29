USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, passes the organizational colors to U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander of U.S. European Command during the relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. The passing of the colors symbolizes Donahue relinquishing command of USAREUR-AF after an 18-month tenure focused on integrating U.S. and NATO land forces to strengthen credible deterrence across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)