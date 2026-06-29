Mounted Color Guard Operations

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, performs groundwork exercises with Ozzy at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 24, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)