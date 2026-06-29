Mounted Color Guard Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Rhonda Hull, far left, Fort Irwin Veterinary Services Branch Chief, performs dental work on Dewey at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 23, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)