(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mounted Color Guard Operations

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Terry Holliday, left, horsemanship trainer with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, trains horsemanship to Lance Cpl. Christopher Lovett, a stable keeper with the Mounted Color Guard at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 17, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 01:20
    Photo ID: 9790125
    VIRIN: 260617-M-FR804-1072
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations
    Mounted Color Guard Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCLB Barstow
    equine
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery