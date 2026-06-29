Mounted Color Guard Operations

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Terry Holliday, left, horsemanship trainer with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, trains horsemanship to Lance Cpl. Christopher Lovett, a stable keeper with the Mounted Color Guard at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 17, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)