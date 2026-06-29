Mounted Color Guard Operations

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Willard, a horse with the Mounted Color Guard waits to be fed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 18, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)