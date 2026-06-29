Sunny, a horse with the Mounted Color Guard waits before a pre-trip examination by veterinarians at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 23, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 01:20
|Photo ID:
|9790137
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-FR804-1001
|Resolution:
|4403x6604
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mounted Color Guard Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.