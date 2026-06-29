108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Schlamb, a musician from the 108th Army Band, performs for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 108th Army Band is actively collaborating and performing alongside musicians of Kazakhstan in celebration of Freedom 250. Joint performances between the 108th Army Band and musicians of Kazakhstan unite both nations on stage to celebrate the 250th anniversary of United States independence through collaborative cultural diplomacy.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)