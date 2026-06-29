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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 3 of 10]

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Giovanni Pierson-Laider and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Travis Myers, both from the 108th Army Band, perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    The Arizona-Kazakhstan partnership is utilizing the road to Freedom 250 to highlight over three decades of diplomatic and security collaboration between the United States and Kazakhstan. We're honored to commemorate these historic milestones side-by-side with the people of Kazakhstan, celebrating America's 250th anniversary of freedom and Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence as two nations that deeply share the spirit of sovereignty.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9789988
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-AY325-1201
    Resolution: 3985x5977
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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    TAGS

    Independence
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250

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