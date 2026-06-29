108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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U.S. Army Sgt. Giovanni Pierson-Laider and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Travis Myers, both from the 108th Army Band, perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Arizona-Kazakhstan partnership is utilizing the road to Freedom 250 to highlight over three decades of diplomatic and security collaboration between the United States and Kazakhstan. We're honored to commemorate these historic milestones side-by-side with the people of Kazakhstan, celebrating America's 250th anniversary of freedom and Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence as two nations that deeply share the spirit of sovereignty.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)