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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 2 of 10]

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    By celebrating our country’s 250th birthday, Americans are uniting in a shared commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. As the United States prepares for Freedom 250, the Arizona-Kazakhstan partnership honors both America's legacy of freedom and Kazakhstan's 35 proud years of independence, showcasing over three decades of bilateral trust and security collaboration.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9789987
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-AY325-1144
    Resolution: 6554x4369
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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    TAGS

    Independence
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250

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