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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

By celebrating our country’s 250th birthday, Americans are uniting in a shared commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. As the United States prepares for Freedom 250, the Arizona-Kazakhstan partnership honors both America's legacy of freedom and Kazakhstan's 35 proud years of independence, showcasing over three decades of bilateral trust and security collaboration.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)