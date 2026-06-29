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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 7 of 10]

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

    ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    The 108th Army Band is actively collaborating and performing alongside musicians of Kazakhstan in celebration of Freedom 250. Joint performances between the 108th Army Band and musicians of Kazakhstan unite both nations on stage to celebrate the 250th anniversary of United States independence through collaborative cultural diplomacy.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9789993
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-AY325-1466
    Resolution: 4680x3120
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: ASTANA, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250 [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250
    108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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    TAGS

    Independence
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250

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