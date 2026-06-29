108th AB Performs for USEA Freedom 250

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band watch a Kazakh musical performance group from Almaty perform for U.S. Embassy Astana's Freedom 250 celebration July 2, 2026 at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On July fourth America celebrates 250 years of freedom, and the Republic of Kazakhstan is also celebrating 35 years of independence in 2026. We're honored to commemorate these historic milestones side-by-side with the people of Kazakhstan, celebrating America's 250th anniversary of freedom and Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence as two nations that deeply share the spirit of sovereignty.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)