I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

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A memorial display honoring retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr. is displayed during a memorialization ceremony naming the I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The display features Jacoby’s portrait, a commemorative tribute and his Army service uniform, recognizing his nearly 37 years of military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)