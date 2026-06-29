A memorial display honoring retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr. is displayed during a memorialization ceremony naming the I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The display features Jacoby’s portrait, a commemorative tribute and his Army service uniform, recognizing his nearly 37 years of military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9789542
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OO251-8885
|Resolution:
|5417x8121
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.