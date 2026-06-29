Family members attend a memorialization ceremony naming the America’s I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The ceremony honored retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr., former commanding general of I Corps from 2007 to 2010, recognizing his military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9789526
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OO251-3483
|Resolution:
|8128x5421
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.