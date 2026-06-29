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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 2 of 8]

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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    Attendees listen during a memorialization ceremony naming the America’s I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The ceremony honored retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr., former commanding general of I Corps from 2007 to 2010, recognizing his military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9789538
    VIRIN: 260702-A-OO251-2813
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

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