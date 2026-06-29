Family members attend a memorialization ceremony naming the America’s I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The ceremony honored retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr., former commanding general of America’s First Corps from 2007 to 2010, recognizing his military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9789533
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-OO251-7033
|Resolution:
|7739x5162
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.