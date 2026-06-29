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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 5 of 8]

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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    Family members attend a memorialization ceremony naming the America’s I Corps headquarters building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The ceremony honored retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr., former commanding general of America’s First Corps from 2007 to 2010, recognizing his military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9789533
    VIRIN: 260702-A-OO251-7033
    Resolution: 7739x5162
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall
    I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

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