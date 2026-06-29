I Corps memorializes headquarters as Jacoby Hall

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The son of retired Gen. Charles H. “Chuck” Jacoby Jr. performs a pull-up outside the I Corps headquarters building during a memorialization ceremony naming the building Jacoby Hall at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. The ceremony honored Jacoby, a former commanding general of I Corps from 2007 to 2010, recognizing his military service and lasting contributions to I Corps and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)