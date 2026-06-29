Col. Ron Sturgeon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District commander speaks during the official unveiling ceremony July 2, 2026, commemorating the public opening of the Loyalist and Liberty exhibits at the Savannah History Museum.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9789536
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-YC428-4772
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|710.16 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
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