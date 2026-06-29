Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum

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In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. Dredging was stopped and all together, 21 cannon were brought up from the riverbed after almost 250 years.