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    Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum [Image 3 of 4]

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    Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. Dredging was stopped and all together, 21 cannon were brought up from the riverbed after almost 250 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9789531
    VIRIN: 260702-O-YC428-5276
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 698.96 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
    Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum
    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home

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    From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home

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    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah History Museum
    Revolutionary War Cannon

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