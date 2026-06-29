In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. Dredging was stopped and all together, 21 cannon were brought up from the riverbed after almost 250 years.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9789531
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-YC428-5276
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|698.96 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
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