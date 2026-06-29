Andrea Farmer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District archeologist, was involved in the entire process since the day the cannon were discovered in 2021 during dredging operation for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9789528
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-YC428-7335
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|823.52 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
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