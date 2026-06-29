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    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 1 of 4]

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    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Nora Fleming Lee, Coastal Heritage Society chief executive officer, speaks during the official unveiling ceremony commemorating the public opening of the Loyalist and Liberty exhibits at the Savannah History Museum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9789523
    VIRIN: 260702-O-YC428-4098
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 726.27 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
    Revolutionary War Cannon on display at Savannah History Museum
    Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home

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    From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home

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    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    Coastal Heritage Society
    Revolutionary War Cannon

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