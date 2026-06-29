Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:37 Photo ID: 9789523 VIRIN: 260702-O-YC428-4098 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 726.27 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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This work, Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.