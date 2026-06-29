Nora Fleming Lee, Coastal Heritage Society chief executive officer, speaks during the official unveiling ceremony commemorating the public opening of the Loyalist and Liberty exhibits at the Savannah History Museum.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9789523
|VIRIN:
|260702-O-YC428-4098
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|726.27 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home
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