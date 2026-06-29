USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit

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United States Air Force Academy cadets use flight simulators during a visit to the Innovation Cell, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Simulators Division during a visit by United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026. The visit was part of a larger base immersion to learn about the acquisition career field.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)