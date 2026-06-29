United States Air Force Academy cadets use flight simulators during a visit to the Innovation Cell, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Training Directorate’s Simulators Division during a visit by United States Air Force Academy cadets at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio on July 2, 2026. The visit was part of a larger base immersion to learn about the acquisition career field.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9789235
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-OD898-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Cadets Learn About Acquisition Career Field Opportunities During AFLCMC Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.